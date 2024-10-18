Work is under way to repair the Te Wero bridge in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. Photo / Jason Oxenham

She said the $7.7m figure in July did not include a complete scope of all the required work, as it was not possible at that stage.

It was only possible to get a clear picture of the extent of corrosion and the actual condition of the mechanical and electrical parts once the bridge had been dismantled, and high-pressure blasting could be done, Webb said.

“Given the full scope and cost for all necessary work is now understood and accounted for, we have a high degree of confidence in this budget, and there is little risk of additional funding being required,” she said.

The $10.6m figure includes a contingency of $1.2m for any further unexpected costs, an Eke Panuku spokesperson said today.

The closure of the bridge in April due to a mix of mechanical and structural problems has sparked anger from local hospitality owners who are frustrated over the time frame for the work and a drop in customers.

Businesses expressed a “high level of disappointment” after being denied a temporary pontoon footbridge. In May, Eke Panuku put on the Red Boats’ ferry service to run seven days a week from 7am until late.

Eke Panuku has been providing a temporary free ferry service to the Wynyard Quarter in response to concerns about the Te Wero bridge maintenance closure. Photo / Alex Burton

Brown said the ferry service had done a pretty good job, but it would be good to get the bridge open again, saying businesses in Wynyard Quarter had endured a tough time.

“At $10.6m to repair the bridge, you have to question whether it might have been best to just continue the ferries.

“This is another good example of why we need to bring so-called council-controlled organisations back under the true control of council,” Brown said.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has called the closure a “reputational issue” for the city.

The Eke Panuku spokesperson said the bridge was always intended to be a temporary installation for the 2011 RWC and then be replaced.

“However, funding requests over the years have not been successful due to other strategic council priorities on the waterfront taking precedence. The investment being made now will allow the current bridge to operate reliably and safely for a further 15-plus years,” the spokesperson said.

Waitematā councillor Mike Lee is not impressed with Eke Panuku over its management of the Te Wero bridge. Photo / Alex Burton

Waitematā and Gulf councillor Mike Lee said the bridge was another council-controlled organisation failure and very disappointing, especially for the businesses currently struggling to survive in the Wynyard Quarter.

“Given the resources at the disposal of Eke Panuku, one has to ask how its asset management planning and preventative maintenance failed so badly here.

“The time taken to repair and the extraordinary blow out in costs in fixing what is a low-tech bridge costing three times as much to fix as it cost to build raises real concerns about competence,” he said.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Sam Warren said a 40 per cent cost blowout is a bridge too far for an already expensive project.

“Eke Panuku has failed to demonstrate prudence or restraint. Meanwhile, immeasurable disruption has been placed on local businesses just trying to keep the lights on,” he said.

