Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Wynyard Quarter crossing bridge closure ‘becoming a reputational issue for Auckland’ - Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson

Shayne Currie
By
6 mins to read
The Wynyard Quarter crossing bridge is out of action for up to nine months. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Wynyard Quarter crossing bridge is out of action for up to nine months. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The closure of a vital pedestrian bridge and business lifeline on Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour is becoming a “reputational issue” for the city, says Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson.

Auckland Council’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business