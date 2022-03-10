Rena Maloney allegedly killed her partner and dumped him in a compost heap at his Christchurch property. Photo / Peter Meecham

KEY POINTS: Rena Joyce will take stand, give evidence at own murder trial.

Jury hears details of "shocking assault" on Martin Berry. &bull: Previous convictions revealed in court.

Killer speaks of remorse about killing "loser" partner.

Crown to close case today.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Just before Rena Joyce was formally charged with murdering her partner Martin Berry, she told police she was "remorseful and broken-hearted" over killing him - and said her actions were "disgusting".

And a probation officer has told the jury in Joyce's High Court trial about injuries Berry suffered in violent assaults at the hands - or feet - of his partner leading up to his death.

"I was concerned he was in a situation where she could really hurt him," she said.

Joyce, 56, is accused of murdering Berry, 55, at his Main North Rd, Christchurch home on or around December 29, 2020.

He was stabbed in the neck and back and his throat was cut.

The Crown alleged the attack only stopped when the blade of the knife Joyce was using lodged in Berry's spine and broke away from the handle.

Berry's body was then dragged from his home and buried in a compost heap, under rotting food, leaves and vegetation.

It is unclear whether he died in the house or while lying in the crude grave.

Berry's remains were found two weeks after he died - when Joyce went to the police and confessed she had "manslaughtered" him.

She says the death was accidental and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Police at the scene of the alleged murder. Photo / Anna Leask

The couple's troubled relationship has been described in court by various family, friends, neighbours and others connected to them this week.

Joyce had a string of convictions for assaulting Berry and had spent time in prison as a result.

When he died, Berry had a protection order in place against Joyce.

Yesterday, part of a police evidential interview with Joyce was played to the jury.

During the almost two-hour interview - done soon after she handed herself into the Christchurch Central Police Station - Joyce details killing Berry and what happened in the lead-up to it.

The last 20 minutes was shown in court today.

"It was a toxic relationship, it should have ended long ago," Joyce told police.

"He was just a loser."

She said she considered confessing to a priest before she presented to the police.

"I can't live this way any more," she said.

"I am very remorseful, I am very heartbroken ... I don't know what makes a person snap.

"I never thought I'd ever, ever do this."

Rena Joyce aka Moloney is charged with murdering her partner and dumping his body at his Christchurch property. Photo / Pool

Joyce claimed that while she had more convictions for assaulting Berry - compared to his one for an attack on her - the violence in their relationship was equal.

"It was 50/50," she told police.

"Because I'd been in prison ... he'd tell police that it was all my fault."

Yesterday, the jury heard more from Joyce's video.

"I can't stop thinking about it. I don't want to think about it," she told police.

"I am going to prison for a very long time."

"He's by the birdbath ... please go get him."

Soon after, Joyce told Detective Shaun McClintock she had killed Berry "a couple of days before New Year".

She had been "covered in blood", but could not recall exact details.

"I can't remember exactly what happened, it all happened so fast. I didn't dig a grave, I just threw lots and lots of leaves on him.

"The smell was horrendous; the smell of death."

In the video, Joyce sobbed on and off as she described her actions, which she said were "disgusting" and "very, very, very bad".

"I'm truly sorry for what I've done ... I wanted to come [to police] a while ago ... I've just been living a nightmare," she said.

"It's a mess ... I was shitting myself ... but I had to come and tell you ... I couldn't live like that no more, I couldn't live with myself.

"It was truly not intentional, I swear to God ... I just want to go to prison."

Rena Maloney appears in the Christchurch High Court charged with the murder of Martin Berry. Photo / Peter Meecham

A probation officer who worked with Berry after he was convicted of an assault on Joyce gave evidence today.

She said Berry had admitted hitting Joyce, saying it was "the only way to stop himself from being assaulted".

He told the probation officer Joyce "got very very angry when she drank".

"He told me that she had attacked him, I talked to him about getting some support ... but he felt embarrassed," she said.

At one meeting, Berry lifted his shirt to show bruising on his torso that he said was the result of an assault by Joyce.

She said it looked like he had been badly punched or kicked, but he did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries.

"I was shocked ... it was quite intense, there was a lot of it, it looked like it must have really hurt.

"He'd clearly been violently assaulted, it shocked me that someone had done that.

"I said to him you need to get her out of the house, you need to report his to police," she said.

He "really didn't like the idea" of reaching out to support agencies for domestic violence victims.

"For him, I think there was a lot of embarrassment over being a man who had been beaten up and was the victim of a woman," the probation officer said.

Berry also spoke to the officer about the couple's issues with alcohol.

He acknowledged Joyce had stopped drinking and that was having a strain on the relationship.

The probation officer said she was worried for Berry's safety but he was very reluctant to reach out for any support from police or others.

Before Crown Prosecutor Pip Currie closed the case this morning she outlined Joyce's convictions for assaulting Berry.

The court heard she had three convictions for assaulting him.

The abuse included physical and verbal abuse.

Currie said on one occasion Berry called police and said Joyce had attacked him and "had a knife".

Another time she "told him she would kill him if he rang police again".

The Courts granted Berry a protection order against Joyce but that did not keep them apart.

Soon after, police attended a callout to the house and found Berry with his T-shirt "ripped and hanging off him", bloodied tissues nearby, broken plates and smashed glass from the oven door".

That day, Berry told police he did not want to make a complaint but "wanted her out of the house."

When Joyce reported Berry had assaulted her - which he was convicted for after pleading guilty - he said he punched her but "it was in self-defence".

Defence counsel Richard Peters said Joyce had elected to give evidence and would take the stand later today.

The trial continues before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

FAMILY VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz