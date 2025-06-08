Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Wellington Hospital nurse Vanron Ngoun reported missing in Europe

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Friends last heard from Wellington Hospital nurse Vanron Ngoun two weeks ago.

In four years of nursing training, Vanron Ngoun never missed a single class.

As of today, friends and family of the Wellington Hospital nurse have not heard from him for two weeks.

Ngoun was travelling in Europe. He last made contact in Naples, Italy on May 27.

Ngoun’s friend, Victoria

Save

