Aspin told the Herald Ngoun – a survivor of the Cambodian genocide – came to New Zealand seven years ago and put himself through four years of nursing training.

“He never missed a single class,” Aspin said.

“He became a registered nurse. He’s making an amazing contribution improving the mental health of patients in New Zealand.”

Vanron Ngoun last made contact with loved ones from Naples, Italy on May 27.

He called Ngoun a kind and caring person and someone who loves baking cakes for the people he loves.

“His workmates really, really miss him. They all know that he’s gone missing.

“This is just overwhelmingly painful. We need him back here.”

Ngoun has no family in New Zealand.

He was scheduled to board a flight in Milan on May 30, travelling via Doha and Bangkok to see his sister in Cambodia.

An Australian citizen, Ngoun was travelling on an Australian passport.

Aspin said Ngoun’s friends have contacted Australian embassies in Canada, Rome and Wellington.

“It’s been really distressing,” Aspin said.

Aspin said Ngoun’s loved ones have also contacted police in Wellington, hoping local officers can make contact with Interpol.

Police confirmed they had received a missing person’s report.

“We have made some initial enquiries as much as we are able,” police said.

“NZ Police would potentially look to engage with Interpol in coming days if there are no further leads that emerge.”

Today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the situation was “incredibly worrying and concerning” for Ngoun’s family and friends.

“The individual has travelled on an Australian passport.”

Luxon said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would work with the Australian system.

“The family’s done the right thing dealing with the Australian authorities given the individual has travelled on an Australian passport.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.