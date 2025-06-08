Snow could be expected at higher altitudes.

Other North Island cities are in for a slightly warmer night with 9C forecast for Auckland, 4C for Hamilton and 6C for Wellington.

Over the next two days, Mhlongo said Wānaka, Queenstown, Blenheim and Milford could expect to have the country’s lowest temperatures.

“The lower half of the South Island is going to have the coldest nights.”

Tekapo was blanketed in snow after a polar blast swept through the resort town. Freezing temperatures kept roads closed and the community isolated. Photo / Natalie Townsend

Mhlongo said the cold snap was expected to continue through Monday and Tuesday, especially overnight.

Both Wānaka and Queenstown’s temperatures are expected to drop to -2C on Monday night to Tuesday morning.

After that, Mhlongo said temperatures would “remain cold”.

“It’s not going to change a lot.”

The news comes after parts of New Zealand awoke today to the coldest day so far this year.

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch all had their coldest mornings at 4.5C, 2.9C and -2.8C.

The alpine village of Aoraki/Mt Cook recorded a temperature of -10C and locals say the area got as low as -13C overnight.

Aoraki/Mount Cook may have been one of the coldest places in the country today but we reckon it was the most beautiful! Posted by Hermitage Hotel, Aoraki/Mount Cook on Saturday 7 June 2025

Earlier today, MetService issued road snowfall warnings for Porters Pass and the Crown Range Rd.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) system manager Mark Pinner said cold temperatures created risks of frost and ice on the roads.

“Make sure that if you are driving in these conditions, that you adjust your speeds and following distances accordingly,” Pinner said.

“If you can avoid or delay travel on roads while there is elevated risk, that’s sensible.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.