The resort town of Tekapo is among the coldest spots in the country Sunday morning at -6C, following days of snow and icy conditions that have closed roads and trapped visitors as State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Twizel remains closed because of snow and ice.
MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo couldn’t confirm that it is New Zealand’s coldest day of the year so far - but told Newstalk ZB that it was “likely”.
“I’ll have to dig into some data for that,” said Mhlongo.
The polar blast has delivered fresh snow to the South Island’s ski fields with Mt Hutt reporting 90cm. Cardrona also had a fresh dumping ahead of its opening next weekend.