The resort town of Tekapo is among the coldest spots in the country Sunday morning at -6C, following days of snow and icy conditions that have closed roads and trapped visitors as State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Twizel remains closed because of snow and ice.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo couldn’t confirm that it is New Zealand’s coldest day of the year so far - but told Newstalk ZB that it was “likely”.

“I’ll have to dig into some data for that,” said Mhlongo.

Tekapo residents woke to a dumping of snow this week. Photograph / George Heard

The polar blast has delivered fresh snow to the South Island’s ski fields with Mt Hutt reporting 90cm. Cardrona also had a fresh dumping ahead of its opening next weekend.

Queenstown, Wanaka and Invercargill were also sub-zero this morning, with rain moving north on the eastern side of the South Island.

Mhlongo says snow down to 300-400 metres was possible for Christchurch’s Port Hills and Banks Peninsula.

Further north, Blenheim also woke to severe frosts with -2C.

Taumarunui and Taupō dropped below zero this morning - the coolest in the North Island.

Wellington is under a heavy swell warning, while the Chatham Islands can expect strong winds.