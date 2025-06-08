Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland Comancheros gang member Jason Leota jailed; admits 18 drugs, guns, theft, violence charges

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

A brief history of the gangs in New Zealand and where they hail from.

A meth-dealing Comancheros gang member who was caught with a cache of 3D-printed military-style assault rifles following a police chase has been allowed a sentence reduction because the Auckland prison he was in while awaiting trial failed to keep him safe.

Jason Leota, 37, was already facing multiple drug

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime