Dwayne Fore leads a haka at the Grace Foundation Gratitude Day, held every Saturday morning at the Ōtara Community Center. Photo / Dean Purcell.
The Grace Foundation is New Zealand’s biggest rehab service - caring for up to 500 people at a time.
It takes people on bail, people serving community-based sentences, and those who have self-referred. Last year it received 3488 referrals.
It also caters for the homeless, gang members, people with addictions, children without parents, and former prisoners - in 80 community homes in mainly south Auckland.
The Grace Foundation was founded by Dave Letele Senior, who says its residents had a recidivism rate of 6% in 2024.
Every Saturday at 8am, metres from the thousands of shoppers at the Ōtara Markets, around 300 members of the Grace Foundation congregate at the community centre for Gratitude Day.
It’s an opportunity for those who have recently been released from prison, or paroled to one of 80 Grace Foundation community homes to gather and give thanks for the changes they are making to their lives.
Some are grateful to have a second chance at a good life. Others that they now have access to their children.
It’s a church service minus the minister and the Bible - and the majority of the parishioners are wearing the same jewellery; ankle bracelets.
They sing waiata, perform haka and have plenty of laughs over the two-hour session. No one hides behind the anonymity of their crimes - they are open and frank about why they are at the Grace Foundation. Dave Letele Senior, who established the Grace Foundation in 2007, believes showing humility is a step towards change.
Dwayne Fore is a regular.
He’s a 1.91m, 110kg former Black Power gang enforcer who told the Herald he used to be on a mission of “smash destruction”.
“I did some bad stuff and liked to hurt people,” said Fore, 39, who has been in the prison system for 21 years.
“I was looking at a long lag [prison sentence] and was paroled to the Grace Foundation. Coming here has changed my life. It has given me purpose.
“I can now be a father to my two daughters who live with their mum in Taupō. I am feeling the best I have ever felt” he said.
Fore completed his sentence in October 2024 and he is a free man but wants to complete more programmes to help him start his own rehabilitation centre in his home town of Whanganui.
“Dwayne has come a long way and is just one step away from being one of our leaders at the Grace Foundation,” Dave Letele Senior told the Herald.
“He is walking the walk but he knows he can not serve two masters,” Letele said, referring to the Christian kaupapa of the foundation - versus the pull of gang life.
The Grace Foundation has been reintegrating inmates for 18 years.
They provide 25 programmes catered to build and develop individuals towards transformative life change. They include Alcohol and Drugs programmes, therapy, counselling, Safe Man Safe Family, Kapa Haka, Te Reo, Muay Thai, Future Skills, Recovery Church, Community Garden and many others.
In 2024 Grace Foundation received 3488 referrals; around 1500 come from Corrections via prison remand, the courts, parole board, probation service and Corrections. The rest came from the foundation’s website where people apply for Electronic Monitoring Bail, Bail, Parole, Sentencing, MSD, Social Housing, Homeless or just help to make big life changes.
Letele said no one is turned away.
Residents pay $400 a week. That covers accommodation, transport, the programmes, food and general costs of living which are deducted from their benefits.
“I’m 54 this year and too old for that s***. I’ve been coming to jail all my life and not sure how I fitted in all those kids.
“The foundation has made me see things more clearly. It has given me the ability to talk. It has changed me for the positives and if I am with the wrong people, I can feel myself being pulled back to the old ways but I know how to get myself out of those situations.
“I want to go back to Hamilton and be the dad and grandad my children deserve.
“One of my daughters is on the drugs and I can’t help her heal until I heal myself first. That’s why I’m here.”
Tanuvasa progressed up the Grace Foundation ladder and after completing his sentence, was offered a fulltime position with the Grace Foundation.
“This job is a calling and they say it needs me but I need the job as well now. Take away my salary, I would still be here doing what I’m doing.”
Joseph Los’e is an award-winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.