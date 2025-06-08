Police are now working to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck the women.
“The ute was travelling on Attwood Rd towards Paremoremo Rd,” a police spokesperson said.
“It sustained some damage in the crash, which will likely be noticeable.”
Police urge anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to come forward.
They would also like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them.
If you have any information, you can call 105 and quote the reference number 250608/7303.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
