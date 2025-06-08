Police are now working to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck the women. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are appealing for help after two women and their dogs were injured in a hit-and-run in Pāremoremo, north Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to Attwood Rd about 7.10am after a report a white ute had struck pedestrians and then fled without stopping.

One of the women suffered serious injuries, while the other had moderate injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One dog suffered serious injuries and was taken to a vet, while the other dog is yet to be found.