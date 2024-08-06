“You’ll see kids who don’t think they have a musical bone in their body just shine with some guidance and direction.”

Clark had been involved in regional youth bands in Australia through her son Colin, who is now a member of the NZ Navy Band, and saw a lot of untapped potential for new brass and wind instrument players in her adopted region.

”This is my way of paying it forward and saying thank you to the teachers, conductors, section leaders and inspiring visiting musicians whose efforts gave Colin the opportunities to be where he is today.”

The Gumboots Band was established in 2020 and Clark has been building its numbers and talents over the past four years.

Funding from the council and the Earle Creativity and Development Trust has been used to run intensive band camps over the past two years, with another camp to take place this year.

The band has 25 members with more than half of them based in Rangitīkei.

Through her previous connections, Clark has recruited world-renowned tutors, including North Shore Grade A Brass Band musical director Harmen Vanhoorne.

”We try and pair the kids up with experienced players so that it helps to bring them along and teach them about how to perform as part of an ensemble,” Clark said.

“Our tutors are very generous to those that are willing to learn, and we make sure that they’re looked after and not hung out to dry or over-exposed.”

Leo Westgate from Taihape took up the trombone in 2023 after Colin Clark visited his school with the Navy Band. The band recently visited Waiōuru as part of a central North Island tour and Leo was presented with his first trombone.

“It was amazing to be given an instrument and I’m really happy with it,” he said.

“I think playing in a band will be exciting and I’m looking forward to meeting other brass players from other schools at the camp,”

The group wants to recruit vocalists, opening more music opportunities for young people to get involved and discover music.

”There are talented vocalists out there that we want to shine a light on and bring on to the stage with us,” Clark said.

“It will be a great experience and a chance for parents and kids to see what else is out there in terms of music that isn’t just rock or pop. We’ve been incredibly fortunate in our family to be provided opportunities and development, and this is just about us thanking people for what they have provided us and paying it forward to the next generation.”

This year’s band camp is in Feilding on August 31 and September 1. It is open to all young people who have some playing experience with a brass or woodwind instrument. The cost to attend is $80 including tuition, lunches and snacks. For more information and registration details, contact Kathy Clark by email at gumbootsbrassandwind@gmail.com or on 021 689 005.

There will be a free public concert at 2pm on September 1 at the Feilding Band Rooms, 10 Council Pl.