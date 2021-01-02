Rain forecast in the North Island today after Saturday soaking

Floodwaters cover a road in Whangamatā. Photo / Supplied

Parts of the North Island that were lashed by thunderstorms, heavy rain and more than a 1000 lightning strikes yesterday are bracing for more bad weather.

Yesterday MetService dished out heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to large parts of the North Island, while it detected 1100 lightning strikes across the North Island in just two hours.

The deluge flooded holiday hotspot Whangamatā with water, which covered Ocean Rd and lapped at the front gates of homes.

Severe weather warnings were also issued for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay yesterday.

An Aucklander on holiday in Whangamatā said there was a "massive downpour" that lasted 10 minutes, with thunder and lightning.

Whangamatā is in for showers today that could turn thundery from the afternoon, with a high of 24C.

Meanwhile, bursts of torrential rain pounded Auckland yesterday and the city is set to see more rain today.

Showers will develop late morning, and possibly turn heavier and thundery in the afternoon and evening. Light winds and a high of 24C is forecast for the city.

Tomorrow the sun will make more of an appearance over Auckland, however, it comes with a few showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and a high of 25C.

The warmest day of the week in Auckland is set to be Tuesday when highs of 26C are forecast.

Parts of the east coast of the North Island that were forecast for heavy rain yesterday are in for more rain today.

Tauranga will see showers, some of them heavy, and light winds.

Gisborne is set for a mostly cloudy day with some showers from late morning, heavier in the afternoon, and clearing from the evening.

Taupō will see showers, which could turn thundery in the afternoon, with a high of 21C.

Napier is in for a high of 26C with fine spells and showers, possibly thundery,

It will be a mostly cloudy day in Masterton with possible thundery showers from late morning.