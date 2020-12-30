New Year weather warning: Heavy rain for Otago, Dunedin and Balclutha

A heavy rain watch is in place for parts of the south. Photo / 123RF

Those in the South should brace themselves for wet weather this week.

Metservice has issued a heavy rain watch for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha from Balclutha northwards from 9am on Friday to 3am on Sunday.

"Rain is expected to increase during Friday and is likely to become heavy at times during Saturday. Rainfall accumulations during Friday and Saturday may reach or exceed the lower warning thresholds for these areas, (40mm accumulating in 12 hours).

"However, during Saturday, there is the possibility that the risk for significant amounts of rain in these areas could increase," it said on the Metservice website.

An update will be issued by 9pm on Thursday.

Metservice is also forecasting significant rain is possible for eastern areas of Otago.

"A low is expected to become slow-moving west of southern New Zealand during Friday, bringing rain to the south of the South Island during Friday and Saturday.

"In eastern areas of Otago the rain combines with an onshore easterly flow and accumulations may reach or exceed warning thresholds."

The forecast for New Year's Eve is also looking gloomy: the West Coast may get patchy rain later in the day, while inland parts of Southland, Otago and South Canterbury could have downpours, turning to rain overnight, according to Weatherwatch.

It could be a wet night for those heading to Rhythm and Alps, as rain is predicted to set in this evening around Wanaka.

The New Year's Eve forecast:

• Nelson: Some morning cloud, then fine. Cloud returning in the evening. Light winds. High 20C, low 13C.

• Christchurch: A mostly cloudy day but some afternoon fine breaks. Fresh northeasterlies. High 19C, low 11C.

• Queenstown: Mostly cloudy. A few showers from afternoon, some possibly heavy. Light winds. High 22C, low 13C.

• Dunedin: A mostly cloudy day with a few showers from afternoon. Northeasterlies. High 20C, low 13C.

• Whangārei: Fine, but chance of a shower in the afternoon or evening. High 25 degrees, low 14 degrees.

• Auckland: Mainly fine. Light winds. High 24C, low 15C.

• Tauranga: Fine. Light winds and sea breezes. High 23C, low 14C.

• Napier: Cloudy periods. A few showers, clearing during the morning. Southerlies dying out in the afternoon. High 21C, low 12C.

• New Plymouth: Fine. Light winds. High 21C, low 12C.

• Wellington: Morning cloud, then fine. Southerly breezes. High 20C, low 13C.