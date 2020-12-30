'Loving grandparents' killed in Southland motorcycle collision with truck

The couple killed in a crash this week have been described as loving grandparents and hardworking Southlanders.

Kareen and Jim Malcolm, of Invercargill, died after their motorcycle and a milk tanker collided on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99), between Taramoa Rd and Price Rd, on Monday.

Daughter-in-law Alana Malcolm said the couple had been visiting the graves of Jim's parents at Wallacetown Cemetery that day.

"They were heading out to Riverton on the bike for a trip ... They loved their Harley-Davidson."

Emergency services at the scene of the tragic crash near the Oreti River Bridge. Photo / Luisa Girao

She described Kareen as patient and a "very mum-like person".

Jim was hard-working, strong-minded and loved his family.

The couple had spent Christmas Day with their family, watching their grandchildren play with their toys.

She said the pair were both very happy when they first heard they were becoming grandparents.

They were hands on, happy to rock their grandchildren to sleep in their arms.

"They were happy just holding them for hours."

She said the couple had been excited to learn they would have another granddaughter in a few weeks.

With both parents now gone, the family had to be each other's support, she said.

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Jim Malcolm died at the scene.

Kareen Malcolm was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and died soon after.

A funeral service for the couple will be held at Ascot Park Hotel on January 5.

There have been 319 deaths on New Zealand roads in 2020, compared with 351 in 2019 and 375 in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Transport / Te Manatū Waka, there had been eight road deaths for the Christmas New Year 2020/21 period, as of 10am, December 30.