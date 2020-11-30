Person dies in hospital 10 days after Southland crash with milk tanker

Photo / NZH

One person has died in Dunedin Hospital after a car collided with a milk tanker in Southland more than a week ago.

The crash happened on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway between Woodfield St and Otahuti Wrights Bush Rd, about 9.55pm on Friday, November 20

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car died in Dunedin Hospital yesterday.

Initial reports said the person was seriously injured and had been transported to Invercargill Hospital by helicopter.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

• Anyone who witnessed the crash and had not yet spoken to police was urged to contact 105, quoting file number 201121/7157.