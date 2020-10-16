Two injured in crash between concrete truck and car near Otautau, Southland

Police attended the serious crash in Southland this morning, between a car and a concrete truck. Photo / File

Two patients, one critically injured and the other with moderate injuries, are being driven to Southland Hospital in two ambulances after a crash between a concrete truck and a car near Otautau, Southland, this morning.

Two Otautau fire appliances sped to the crash, on Drummond-Heddon Bush Rd, about 12km northeast of Otautau, after being alerted at 8.35am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand senior communicator Mau Barbara said.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter had been alerted and was on standby, but at this stage the two injured people were being transferred to Southland Hospital by road, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Firefighters were not required to cut into the damaged car, but had removed the door to gain access to the injured person, at first leaving the person in position as a precaution, before being moved.

Firefighters initially helped with traffic control but then passed those duties over to police.

The concrete truck was on its side, blocking part of the road, police said.