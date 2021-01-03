More than 100 workers make essential repairs to rail network

If you've spent the holidays kicking back and enjoying the weather, spare a thought for the more than 100 workers who have been fixing up the Auckland metro rail network over the Christmas and New Year period.

"We've been welding up bits of rail, there's some sleepers being replaced and various works like that," said David Gordon, KiwiRail chief operating officer capital projects, when the Herald visited Parnell station last week.

David Gordon, KiwiRail chief operating officer capital projects. Photo / Alex Burton

"In other parts of Auckland we've got jobs on what's called the third main and also the electrification at Papakura and Pukekohe, and more or less the same work has been happening in Wellington as well. We've got tracks shut down and we've got a scheduled new overhead into Wellington and various track works as well," he said.

Sections of rail are being replaced and repaired across the Auckland network. Photo / Alex Burton

The works will deliver a resilient train infrastructure network for improved service reliability for passengers and freight, taking advantage of the quieter holiday period as many Aucklanders head out of the city.

Gordon said the aim is to have the network in as good a condition as possible for when the City Rail Link (CRL) opens, due for completion in 2024, to ensure a maximum return on that investment.

More than 100 workers are involved in the projects over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Photo / Alex Burton

"It's a once in a generation replacement job we're doing here," Gordon said.

Passenger services are due to resume on January 11 in time for the majority of people returning to work.