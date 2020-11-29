Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Questions over Five Eyes being used as public tool of diplomacy

9 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China's response to the Five Eyes statement was not unexpected. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

When Jacinda Ardern last week invited US president-elect Joe Biden to New Zealand, she did so in the knowledge he may well be planning a visit to Australia to mark the 70th anniversary of Anzus.

