Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young - Time for Jacinda Ardern to take charge of the US relationship

4 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meeting US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations in September 2019.

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers her first big speech since the election in Auckland tomorrow, it will undoubtedly be without the excitement that a landslide by Joe Biden in the US election would have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.