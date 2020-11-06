Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: There's something different about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

4 minutes to read

Illustration / Guy Body

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

If you listen carefully to Jacinda Ardern, you may detect a change in her voice since the election.

It is more assertive and confident. It may not be deliberate on her part but some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.