Audrey Young: There's something different about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Illustration / Guy Body

OPINION:

If you listen carefully to Jacinda Ardern, you may detect a change in her voice since the election.

It is more assertive and confident. It may not be deliberate on her part but some of her ministers have noticed it and so have other close observers.

It was evident when she revealed her Cabinet, when she gave her first big speech on Thursday since re-election, and when she navigated thorny questions about outrageous behaviour from US President Donald Trump.

She is sure-footed, assured and focused. There has barely been a hint of waffle.

It marks the transition from the accidental Prime Minister in which victory was bestowed on her by another party, to having been chosen by voters effectively on a single policy, her leadership.

For much of the first term, Ardern was often on the defensive, besides during times of crises, explaining why there were so many reviews and why delivery of policies was slow.

Partly it was the fault of Labour's 100-days vehicle – which rolled out 17 policies very early on, and left large gaps for the delivery of other policies, or non-delivery.

If her Government had been more efficient, the idea of a four-year term she is now pursuing might seem such a priority.

In the past week, Ardern has already given clues about what will be different about her second term.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford are greeted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at yesterday's swearing-in. Photo / Pool

It is clear that Ardern expects to play a more active role in Foreign Affairs than she did last term when she was the ingenue to a veteran Foreign Minister.

Many of us assumed that Winston Peters would be replaced by one of the two most experienced in foreign relations, David Parker with his trade experience or Andrew Little with Five Eyes diplomacy.

But both are more known for their headstrong approach and it would have been harder for them to share it with Ardern.

Nanaia Mahuta's strength is her relationships and as a new minister she will have no problem sharing leadership of the portfolio with Ardern.

Ardern has crammed a lot of international experience into three short years and with a truly global reputation, she is ready to exploit that to New Zealand's advantage.

Jacinda Ardern and her second-term ministry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She will also be more demanding of ministers. Those with the same portfolios are expected to hit the ground running with their plans, and those with new portfolios to work out very quickly what needs to be done.

She alluded to it in comments at yesterday's swearing-in, telling ministers directly that they should have a very clear sense of direction and purpose but also be committed to working with others.

By that she does not really mean political opponents across the House but wider interests in the community, especially business impacted by the Covid downturn.

Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson know that maintaining support throughout the term will require strong relationships with business.

There has been no triumphalism from Ardern despite the overwhelming mandate for Labour.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson at their first Cabinet meeting yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Setting out her short-term priorities this week, Ardern said the doubling of sick leave to 10 days would be introduced to Parliament before Christmas but suggested aspects of it could be changed during select committee.

The Cabinet agreed yesterday that Parliament will sit for only two weeks in December before a summer holiday. There is nothing wrong with that.

She does not need to create a sense of urgency in Government, such as through a 100-days vehicle.

She needs a plan for immediate priorities – measures that will encourage job creation over the summer - which she articulated in her speech this week and a strong sense of direction after that.

Of that there is no doubt.