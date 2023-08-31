Two people have been shot and are in critical condition after a fight on lower Queen Street overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

The hunt continues for the man at the centre of a Queen Street homicide as police issue a warrant to arrest for the woman they believe is helping him hide.

Police are still trying to find 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for arrest for the murder of Sione Tuuholoaki, 26.

Tuuholoaki was gunned down during an altercation on Auckland’s lower Queen St, with the shooter then fleeing the scene on a scooter on August 3.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said a warrant for arrest has now been issued for 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris, who is believed to be helping Talagi evade police.

23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris (left) and Dariush Talagi, 24, both have warrants for arrest. Photo / Police

“Boon-Harris is wanted to arrest for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

“Police believe she is in the company of Talagi and both are actively avoiding arrest and have likely changed part of their appearance.

“It is likely they have changed their hair style and colour to avoid detection.

“The investigation team are continuing to look, assess and act on information being provided in this case.”

Victim Tuuholoaki is understood to have only moved to New Zealand from Australia last year and was one of two men shot in the drive-by style shooting.

Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help and that anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to come forward, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“I continue to remind anyone who may be assisting Talagi and Boon-Harris that they too could be liable to prosecution,” Bolton said.

Those who have information can contact police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number 230804/3399.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.