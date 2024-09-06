Pure Tūroa spokesperson Jess Till said after a “massive” few years for the company it was great to be on the mountain making changes and investing for the future.

“It’s taken a long time to get here but we’ve got here and we’re stoked.

“When our season passes launched, the whole team shifted into the meeting room and we had the big screens up on the wall and we could see a map of the world.

“Every time a season pass was purchased a little light would pop up somewhere – United States, Australia, somewhere in Asia – it was phenomenal, in particular for our directors Cam and Greg to watch that, it was a massive moment finally after years of preparation to see that.”

Pure Tūroa's Jess Till says they've received amazing support from the local community since taking over. Photo / Mike Scott

Till said one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced is how little time they had to get everything sorted between the concession being granted and the season starting.

“To the outside world it’s the same Tūroa that’s always been here, but what people possibly don’t realise is all the systems had to be redone – and I mean all of them. I don’t envy our IT team. It was a really big job but we got there and it’s working really seamlessly which is great to see.”

Till said the team’s been working non-stop to reconfigure and renovate Tūroa, including improvements at the rentals and guest services buildings, a refreshed Alpine Cafe and a new restaurant called Freddie’s – named after staff member Fred Campbell who Till calls a “true legend of Tūroa”.

She says they’ve also introduced DJs and live music, “really working on creating the smooth and positive vibe, bringing it back to Tūroa. It’s been missing for a while”.

Major renovations have been carried out with more changes planned to improve the overall experience at Tūroa. Photo / Mike Scott

Till said part of their concession being granted was a requirement for them to focus on quality over quantity.

“Making sure our lifts are really efficient, getting people around the maunga as fast as possible.

“Where possible within the next 10 years we’ll be upgrading our equipment and in particular next year we’re looking at a more efficient snow production system. That might be a snow factory, we’re not sure exactly what that looks like yet, but it will be a better snow production.”

A lack of snow this season has been another challenge for the new endeavour.

“We’d love a good snowstorm but we’ve got a phenomenal team who have had the snow guns blazing at any chance, as soon as those temperatures have dropped they’re out there making the snow.”

Till said this enabled them to open before the July school holidays, a “massive feat”.

As part of their concession, Pure Tūroa must focus on quality over quantity on the mountain. Photo / Mike Scott

The other thing that’s helped the team is support from the local community.

“We’ve been really lucky with the level of support we’ve had from people. We couldn’t have done it without the local businesses behind us both in Ohakune, Raetahi, National Park – all over the show. The support has been massive.

“I think just that certainty of having a 10-year concession has given local businesses, the economy, everyone hope. And that has been a massive thing. It’s certainty for the future and what we can do going forward.

“And I think the fact Pure Tūroa is already showing our colours by the improvements we’ve made here, the vibe in the region is electric and it’s great to see that positivity back.”

Till said adding to that positivity was their recent annual health and safety audit, which they passed with “flying colours”.

“We’re enjoying working with local iwi and DoC to ensure Turoa is functioning as it should be.”

Till says the fact Tūroa is now independently owned means they can also consider new opportunities, like hosting summer events.

She says with incredible views right out to the ocean, it’ll give people the chance to experience the mountain even if snow isn’t their thing.

“Being able to host Christmas functions for businesses. Around this region, there are great cycle and walking tracks, working together to make this region a place to visit during the summer months too.

“We need to put our best foot forward and provide compelling reasons for people to come and visit us.”



