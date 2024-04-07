Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said "employment issues are operational and the responsibility of the chief executive" of the Health Ministry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said "employment issues are operational and the responsibility of the chief executive" of the Health Ministry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Ministry of Health cost-saving proposal would see five roles in tobacco regulation slashed, as agencies go line-by-line through their budgets, looking for ways to cut back on spending.

These cuts represent 38 per cent of the tobacco regulation team.

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has given all agencies the directive to seek savings between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average. The Health Ministry has been urged to find 6.5 per cent savings, which has prompted the axe to loom over a net 134 roles.

It’s understood 18 per cent of roles at the ministry are proposed to be cut, according to internal documents seen by NZME.

A consultation document focusing on the ministry’s Public Health Agency states that following the amendments to the Smokefree legislation, the work programme of the tobacco regulator has been reviewed.

“These planned legislative changes mean the level of resourcing required to deliver on the revised work programme is no longer fit-for-purpose,” the ministry’s document said.

Five roles in tobacco regulation are proposed to go with three advisers, one principal adviser, and one administrator planned to be cut from the team.

Justifying the proposed changes, the ministry’s consultation document states “due to changes in legislation, the function of the tobacco regulator is no longer required. This would mean that this role [of principal adviser] is no longer required.”

The changes to stop the planned implementation of a ‘Smokefree generation’ passed under urgency in the House at the end of February, despite being slammed by a leading public health researcher.

The law would have banned the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after January 2009.

Labour hit back at the Government’s Smokefree U-turn at the time. Former Prime Minister and Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said the actions of the Government were “morally reprehensible”, calling them a “blemish on the records of New Zealand’s health system”.

At the time, Labour’s Health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall called for the Associate Health Minister Casey Costello to be stripped of her portfolio.

In a statement responding to the proposal to reduce a number of roles in tobacco regulation, Costello said “employment issues are operational and the responsibility of the chief executive”.

“[Director-General of Health and Ministry of Health chief executive] Dr [Diana] Sarfati will be well aware of this Government’s expectations around delivery of frontline services and understands my priorities for improving the regulatory and enforcement regime around tobacco and vaping products.”

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti’s office has confirmed he has had engagement with the director-general on the broad implications of the proposals, adding tobacco is delegated to Costello.

The ministry’s controversial cost-cutting proposal has come under fire in recent days, following claims from the Public Service Association that the Suicide Prevention Office may have to close, as a number of roles are in the firing line.

In a recent statement, deputy director-general of clinical, community and mental health Robyn Shearer admitted the ministry “did not sufficiently brief the Minister of Mental Health on our change proposals”, and apologised for any confusion it had caused.

“Mental health, addiction and suicide prevention are health system priorities,” Shearer added, pointing out the current proposal would bring together suicide prevention expertise with other teams across the ministry, in a bid to “elevate the importance of suicide prevention within the broader mental health work programme”.

The Public Service Association has stood by its statement. Just before 11am on Friday, the PSA emailed the ministry, informing them a statement was dropping about the proposal to change aspects of the mental health and addictions team. The ministry’s Geoff Short called the PSA later that day, suggesting its statement did not capture the point that the ministry “were expanding the role of suicide prevention”.

The proposal to cull roles in tobacco regulation has come under fire from Health Coalition Aotearoa. Māori health researcher Lisa Te Morenga said it was crucial to have “expert advisers” within ministries, to monitor how tobacco control policies are working, and prevent future harm.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said they are in a “consultation process with staff on organisational change”.

“These are proposals and no decisions have been made.”

There are currently 13 full-time equivalent employee roles in the team, expected to be reduced to eight. The ministry has confirmed the five roles proposed to be disestablished were created to administer regulations which have since been repealed.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform, and transport.