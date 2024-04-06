Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has stepped in over the future of the Suicide Prevention Office. Photo / Alex Cairns

By RNZ

The Ministry of Health says it did not sufficiently brief the Minister of Mental Health on its restructuring plans and is committed to working on suicide prevention.

RNZ understands the ministry is proposing to cut 134 jobs to meet the Government’s demands to reduce costs.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) released a press release on Thursday that claimed this also included shutting the Suicide Prevention Office.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has since stepped in and told the director general of health he expected the office to stay open.

In a statement released this evening, deputy director general, clinical community and mental health, Robyn Shearer, said the minister has stated his expectation that the Suicide Prevention Office remains open.

“As a result, we are developing options to work through with the minister early next week.”

Shearer said the ministry acknowledged they did not sufficiently brief Doocey on its change proposals.

“The ministry is sorry for the confusion that this has caused.

“Mental health, addiction and suicide prevention are health system priorities.”

