New Zealand

Internal documents show Health Ministry chose to cut 134 jobs rather than trim executive salaries

Azaria Howell
By
6 mins to read
Ministry of Health workers are finding out today which jobs face the axe. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is proposing to axe 134 roles in its change proposal, after a directive from the Government. Reporter Azaria Howell reveals what staff have been told and how

