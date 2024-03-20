MPI is proposing to reduce staff numbers by around nine per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

MPI is proposing to reduce staff numbers by around nine per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry for Primary Industries is planning to slash 384 roles as part of its cost-saving directive from the Government.

The ministry has been asked to find 7.5 per cent savings as part of the Government’s push to streamline the public service, in a bid to find savings and efficiencies.

In an email sent to all staff, obtained by NZME, Director-General Ray Smith said around 40 per cent of the roles on the chopping block are “currently vacant.”

Consultation has begun on the proposals, aiming to “bring similar functions together to increase efficiency,” ensure work programmes are sustainable, and deliver the Government’s priorities.

Smith confirmed, in the email, the ministry is not proposing reducing frontline services or statutory roles, including veterinarians, animal welfare, fishery and food compliance officers, or biosecurity teams at the border. Other roles are proposed to see “changes,” or be disestablished.

“We are focussed on taking actions that ensure MPI continues to deliver our core functions effectively and with greater efficiency.”

Staff were told the ministry will seek to place as many impacted people into alternative positions.

No final decisions have been made.

MPI had earlier withheld an Official Information Act request from NZME for information about its cost-savings push, and was told information was budget-sensitive.

Consultation on the matter is open until April 9, with Smith promising to listen to what workers say. “SLT [The Senior Leadership Team] and I remain open to considering additional ideas before making final decisions and look forward to seeing your submissions,” he said.

Final decisions are expected by mid-May.

Smith is expected to meet with union delegates and officials from the Public Service Association in relation to the proposal.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, social housing and transport.