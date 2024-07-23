“We are asking Oranga Tamariki to pause the change process and for no dismissals to take place as it will take some time to work through the provisions in the collective agreement,” said assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

The PSA had consistently raised concerns about the scale and nature of the changes, including its impact on staff and their whānau, and on the services Oranga Tamariki provides, she said.

The legal action against Oranga Tamariki is similar to the case the PSA successfully took against Ministry of Education, said Fitzsimons.

“Though there are some differences, the Oranga Tamariki and MOE collective agreements both provide a role for the union in proposing the nature of change and reaching agreement on recommendations to management who must then take them on board.

“In both ministries, the employers have not complied with this requirement.”

The ERA ruled last week that the Ministry of Education had to work more closely with the union before deciding on its cuts.

Given that decision, the PSA was hopeful they would not need to argue the Oranga Tamariki case before the ERA.

“We have asked for an order from the authority to attend mediation in an attempt to settle this dispute,” Fitzsimons said.

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said they were aware of the legal proceedings lodged by the PSA.

They said the agency was taking advice and had no further comment at this time.