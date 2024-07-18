In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear high schools defy ministry orders, Darlene Tana’s future in Parliament and why more Kiwi couples are opting to elope.

By RNZ

The Public Service Association says it has won an employment case against major Ministry of Education layoffs.

The union says the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ruled the ministry should have worked more closely with it on major change proposals.

The ministry should also have considered the effect of its proposals on each employee individually, and could not make staff redundant without their agreement.

It is not clear what effect the ruling will have on the ministry’s change decisions, which included cutting about 600 jobs.