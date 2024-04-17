Public Service and Finance Minister Nicola Willis has previously asked agencies to use “good judgment” in relation to the spending cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Education is planning to cut costs, leading to a net loss of 565 jobs.

Combined with proposed cuts today announced at Oranga Tamariki, the children’s ministry, it takes the public sector cuts announced today to more than 1,000.

In a statement, the PSA, a union representing public servants, many of whom are in the firing-line, said the MoE job cull represents 12 per cent of the ministry’s workforce.

The PSA, which is being consulted with over cuts at a number of ministries and agencies, has totalled the proposed slash at the education ministry - 216 roles are proposed to be removed from MoE’s operations and integration group, 197 are set to go from the curriculum centre, 91 from regional offices, 39 from its property group, and 22 from policy positions.

The union describes the regional jobs set to go as including people supporting children with disabilities, migrant and disabled children, and advisors on speech and language therapy.

It also states there is a proposal to dismiss eight nutrition experts, and at least six advisors, in relation to the free school lunches scheme, a recent topic of political contention.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted has confirmed teams across the education ministry are in different points in the cost-cutting process.

“Te Pou Kaupapahere | Policy and our Property team in Te Pou Hanganga, Matihiko have recently finished their consultation processes and the feedback provided through those is under consideration,” it was confirmed. Proposals for other groups are yet to be released.

Holsted confirmed of the 565 roles on the chopping block, 225 are currently vacant.

She acknowledged it was a “difficult and uncertain time” for staff, and encouraged them to seek support, if needed.

“I do not underestimate how upsetting and unsettling these processes are. Not only for the people whose roles may be affected, but also for their colleagues, friends and whānau. More than ever, please look after yourselves and each other, and be kind and generous with one another,” Holstead told staff today.

PSA assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons calls the nature of cuts “brutal and rushed”.

“Today is a black day for public service workers and the children and young people they support, with savage cuts that we believe will not deliver the better outcomes the Government promises,” she said.

Fitzsimons added there would be a “negative impact” on young people, families, and communities, and suggested the proposal would make the work of teachers and social workers harder.





NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter believes the cuts will impact the daily running of schools and early childhood education services.

Potter described the move as “devastating,” and is sounding the alarm over what the cuts will mean to the front-line, saying “these cuts will all impact ultimately on teaching and learning in the classroom.”

The Post-Primary Teachers Association is also slamming the cutting proposal, suggesting it makes no sense and could have “serious implications”.

PPTA Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie suggests the cuts equate to the staffing of 10 average-sized secondary schools.

“The work will still need to be done and it will most likely mean school leaders and teachers will pick up the shortfall, creating further pressure on an already straining system,” Abercrombie feared.

The Education Minister, who has been approached for comment, has, according to the union, reached out to offer a briefing later this week, on the details of the cuts.

Fitzsimons suggests the change proposal from the education ministry “covers the frontline,” something not in the scope of the Government’s cost-slashing directive.

Responding to concerns laid out by the PSA and other unions, Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said they were “disappointed in the PSA’s mischaracterisation of the ministry’s proposals as impacting services for children”.

“This generates unnecessary concern and worry for parents and caregivers and the wider education sector.

“To be clear, this is a complex process that has required time, and our proposed changes have been designed to avoid impacts on direct services to children, teachers, and principals/leaders,” Holsted added.

Education Minister Erica Stanford highlighted recent growth in the agency, saying in 2017 around 2600 people were employed at the Ministry. As of 2024 it was over 4300.

“To ensure we can deliver better outcomes education we will be redirecting funds that will be achieved from the Ministry of Education savings programme and put them to the frontline. This direction as already signalled with our period products in schools programme announcement and continuing to fund a school lunches programme,” Stanford said in a statement to NZME.

The Herald has confirmed proposals to cut jobs at numerous agencies, which has been labelled “unsettling” by a number of leaders, across numerous agencies.

Agencies are looking to find savings between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average - as directed by the Government. The ministry’s target is the latter, larger number of 7.5 per cent, meaning deeper cuts will be required.

Willis has previously confirmed some agencies will not be able to meet the set targets.

Data from the Public Service Commission shows in the year to June 2023, the education ministry spent a total of $278.1 million on contractors and consultants, spending which has come under fire from the new Government.

In a prior statement, Hautū corporate leader Zoe Griffiths confirmed jobs would be impacted, saying; “there will be a reduction in our Ministry workforce with change proposals being led out across the ministry”.

Griffiths added it would be premature to speculate on the number of positions and staff affected.

In October last year, a recruitment pause was put in force at the ministry, across a number of roles excluding those that directly support children, teachers, and principals including learning support specialists, leadership advisors, and curriculum advisors.

“Other critical appointments are being considered on a case-by-case basis,” Griffiths confirmed.

“The ministry is also reducing its spending on staff travel and meetings, and on contractors and consultants.

Today also saw significant cuts announced at Oranga Tamariki - the Ministry for Children, with a proposal to see a net 447 roles cut. In the change proposal to slash spending by 6.5 per cent, 632 roles would be disestablished in total, with 185 jobs created.

Earlier today, Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said, in a statement to NZME, he’s aiming for Oranga Tamariki to be “a Ministry that puts children at the centre of all we do”.

“Now we are proposing a new organisational structure as the next step in our transformation journey,” Te Kani said in a statement.

“I want to be clear. The change I am proposing is not about tinkering around the edges. This change goes to our core as a Ministry. It fundamentally moves us away from where we are, towards the kind of Ministry we need to be.”

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.