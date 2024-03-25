Education Minister Erica Stanford.

The Government has eased some concerns about the future of the free period products in schools programme aimed at helping address period poverty, with a $2.9 million commitment to enable intermediate and secondary schools to continue to provide period products to those who need them.

“This is an issue of dignity and ensuring young women don’t have to miss out on school because of something as simple as having access to period products,” Education Minister Erica Stanford said.

Stanford said up to 95,000 young New Zealand women could be missing school because of a lack of access to period products, according to a University of Otago estimate.

‘Young women deserve equal opportunities in education, which is why continuing this initiative is so important.

“All intermediate, kura and secondary schools will continue to be able [to] opt-in to the scheme, which will continue to benefit around 200,000 students.”

The Government is taking steps to tackle period poverty by providing free sanitary products in schools. Photo / Getty Images

The former Labour government set up the programme in 2021, providing funding over three years towards the distribution of one million products to schools and benefiting more than 213,000 students.

Māori, Pasifika and less well-off students are known to be disproportionately affected by period poverty.

Last month, Danika Revell, chief executive of The Period Place, a charity providing access to period products, told Stuff it would be a “disaster” if the new Government cut the programme altogether.

“It has brought a sense of compassion into a lot of schools, it’s brought a sense of ‘we care about the students and their health and their well being,’ into a lot of the schools,” she said.

Acting Minister for Women Louise Upston said the coalition Government’s funding commitment is a positive step in addressing period poverty.

“A lack of access to period products can be extremely stressful, disruptive and can impact students’ confidence while learning.

“For too long, periods have not been discussed openly. It’s important conversations around our bodies are normalised, and part of this means ensuring young women can access the products they need, without feeling embarrassed.”