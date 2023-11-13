Pro-Palestine protesters splash fake blood on US consulate, MFAT buildings

The US Consulate in the Auckland CBD on Quay St was splashed with red paint early on November 14 by a group called Tāmaki for Palestine. Photo / Jacob Jones

Red paint has been splashed across the United States Consulate and New Zealand’s foreign affairs building in the Auckland CBD by a group of pro-Palestine protesters.

Overnight the buildings of the US consulate on Customs St East and the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) on Quay St were were covered in the paint, which the group Tāmaki for Palestine says represents the blood of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

The words “Ceasefire now” and “Save Gaza Free Palestine” have also been sprayed on the buildings.

In a press release the group said the action was to “make the blood on US and New Zealand officials’ hands visible”.

They condemned the United States’ funding of Israel’s military actions and said the country was complicit in the deaths of 11,000 Palestinians.

“New Zealand’s approach to international relations condones this; we have yet to condemn Israel or the US’s actions, or impose sanctions [as we did towards Russia at the outset of the conflict in Ukraine].”

The group called for the United States ambassador and the US consulate to be expelled and for the incoming New Zealand government to recognise the state of Palestine and call for an immediate cease-fire.

The Herald has requested comment from police.

The entrance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade (MFAT) building on Quay St in Auckland has been splashed with red paint by pro-Palestine protesters. Photo / Jacob Jones

Tāmaki for Palestine painted the MFAT building in the early hours this morning. Photo / Supplied

On October 7, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1200 people and kidnapping about 240, most of whom are still held hostage.

Israel has responded with relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, so far killing more than 11,000 Palestinians including at least 4500 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

New Zealand and Australia have both called for “next steps” to be taken by Israel and Hamas towards a cease-fire in the conflict for humanitarian reasons.

The message spray painted onto the MFAT building on Quay St early this morning by Tāmaki for Palestine. Photo / Jacob Jones

Around the world, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered and marched in pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies, including in New Zealand.

On Sunday several thousand people joined a pro-Palestine rally in Auckland calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The protest was mostly peaceful but a young boy was seriously injured when a man allegedly hit him on the head with a shovel.

The man was one of three people arrested at the protest, with police saying the attack was not politically motivated and he had previously been receiving mental health support.

A statue of former Auckland mayor Sir Dove-Myer Robinson, who had Jewish heritage, was defaced with a swastika and the words “Free Palestine” during or after the rally.

Last week pro-Palestine protesters used red and green cellophane to light up Auckland Museum in the colours of the Palestinian flag, with around 100 people attending the protest.

The museum had earlier lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, for which management later apologised.

A property registered as the Consulate of Israel in Epsom and adjoining a synagogue was also the target of an arson and graffiti attack, with Jewish leaders calling those actions antisemitic.