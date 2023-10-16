Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon to start building new government, Seymour says Act owes Kiwis big time, after its election result and Netanyahu has vowed to "demolish Hamas", after deadly attack. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Museum has apologised for lighting the museum up in support of Israel on Sunday, an act that drew dozens of pro-Palestine supporters who “blacked out” the building’s lights.

Museum Chief Executive David Reeves apologised in a statement where he acknowledged the depth of feeling around the issue.

“We wanted this to be an expression of hope for peace – our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community,” he said.

“I am carefully reviewing and reflecting on all of the feedback we have received and as a War Memorial Museum, we continue to hope for deeper understanding and a peaceful resolution to conflict.”

Pro-Palestinian “blacked out” the Auckland Museum on Sunday night in protest of the decision to light up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

Police were called when tensions rose between two groups.

Video of the incident showed numerous cars surrounding the museum, many with Palestinian flags. Shouting was heard.



Auckland Museum decided to project on their building front apartheid Israel’s flag as it commits a literal genocide in Gaza,, and it got quickly surrounded by a flood of Palestine flags booing the genocidal museum 🇵🇸🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/mOXsHxLfm0 — Tameem | تميم (@TameeOliveFern) October 15, 2023

Last week the Palestinian militant group Hamas sent rockets and military into Israel as part of their historical and long-standing feud. More than 1300 Israelis have been killed in the initial assault and in rocket attacks from Gaza. The overwhelming majority were civilians, the Associated Press reported.

Israel retaliated in the aftermath of the attacks. The Gaza Health Ministry says 2329 Palestinians were killed since the latest fighting erupted, making this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for Palestinians.

