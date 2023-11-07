Grafitti and burn marks from an arson attempt on the fence outside the Consulate of Israel. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A fence in front of the Consulate of Israel has been sprayed with graffiti calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and also set on fire.

The words “Free Gaza”, Save the kids”, “Ceasefire” and “Free Palestine” were written on the fence in the Auckland suburb of Epsom overnight.

Part of the fence was also doused in petrol and set alight.

The fence outside the Jewish owned property was sprayed with pro-Palestine slogans. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Consulate of Israel and the Beth Shalom Progressive Synagogue are on adjoining properties with the consulate on a quiet residential street and the well-known Jewish synagogue facing Manukau Rd which runs parallel.

A member of the public said they saw the incident and called 111.

Juliet Moses from the New Zealand Jewish Council was aware of the incident and said the targeting of Jewish properties was unacceptable.

“The police are aware and dealing with it. It is a community property and I know the address was mentioned [on social media platform TikTok] as one that should be targeted.

“There is a real escalation in antisemitism and graffiti is one of the manifestations of that.”

The vandalism follows growing unease in New Zealand in relation to the escalating crisis and the loss of human life in Gaza.

Moses said antisemitism had become heightened with politicians “ramping it up.”

At the weekend, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick spoke at a pro-Palestine rally in Auckland sparking controversy.

Swarbrick chanted the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” referring to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean.

The well-known chant has been used by advocates for the freedom of Palestine since the 1960s.

Moses again called on leaders to call out antisemitism.

“Many people have strong views about what is happening on the other side of the world,” she said.

“However, as Kiwis, we must all strive to maintain a tolerant society and we call on leaders and authorities to make it clear that the antisemitism that is rapidly rising in all facets of life is unacceptable.”