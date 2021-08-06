Prisoner sparks Mt Eden fire and evacuation after tampering with electrical socket

A fire ignited at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Mt Eden last night. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prisoners and staff had to be evacuated from Mt Eden Corrections Facility last night after an inmate sparked a fire in their cell by tampering with an electrical socket.

"Staff responded immediately to remove the prisoner from the cell, and Fire and Emergency NZ were called," a Corrections spokesman.

The fire started at 10.27pm, the spokesman said.

Fire teams were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

No staff or prisoners were injured.

"As a result of the smoke caused by the fire, the remaining prisoners in the unit were evacuated and secured by staff," the spokesman said.

"They returned to their cells after extractor fans cleared the remaining smoke."