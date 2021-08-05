Three men arrested over Opaheke crash injuring mother and two children

The two damaged vehicles being removed from the crash scene. Photo / RNZ

Three men have been charged after a serious car crash in South Auckland left a mother and her two children injured.

The car was tracked by the police Eagle helicopter as it moved erratically before it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Opaheke and Settlement Rds yesterday afternoon.

Spikes were laid to bring the vehicle to a stop in the Red Hill area.

All three occupants then fled the vehicle and before forcing two members of the public out of their vehicle.

Three men aged in their 30s, who were taken into custody at the time, have since been charged by police.

They are accused of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and commission of a crime with a firearm.

They are expected to appear at Manukau District Court today.

Police said further charges cannot be ruled out.

A child was taken to Middlemore Hospital for observation.