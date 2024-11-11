New Zealand and the United States have a strong and enduring partnership.



Good to speak with President-elect @realDonaldTrump this morning to congratulate him on his historic election victory.



We agreed on the importance of deepening ties between our two nations and I look… pic.twitter.com/QZdqpII5Sk — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) November 11, 2024

Luxon keeps opinions to himself

Immediately after Trump’s election, Luxon kept his personal opinions to himself when questioned by the Herald.

Speaking from a new aluminium can factory in South Auckland last week, Luxon addressed concerns about Trump’s suggestion on the campaign trail that he would put a 20% tariff on imports from foreign countries, New Zealand included.

Luxon appeared unsure whether the US President-elect really would introduce a 20% tariff on New Zealand exports to the US after his inauguration next year.

“It’s a new administration. They’re just getting over their win. They’ll take time to settle into what they want to do,” he said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“What I’m confident about is that we’ll find a way to work incredibly well with the US.”

When it was pointed out to Luxon that he once had election hoardings for the Democrats on his lawn when he lived in Chicago, and has spoken of his admiration for former President Barack Obama in the past, he still declined to say whether the result left him disappointed.

The responsibility to forge a relationship with Trump and his administration will fall on Luxon.

His Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told media as he walked into Parliament that Luxon would head to the US before him.

Peters said the Government would be “hitting the ground running” and a lot of preparation had already happened in anticipation of a possible change in US administration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mike Scott

“We congratulate President Trump and [Vice-President-elect] JD Vance on the election victory and we look forward to working with them and their incoming administration,” Peters said.

“But also we acknowledge the contribution of outgoing President Joe Biden and his Administration.”

He said the US was one of New Zealand’s “closest and most important partners” and the Government planned to “further enhance our relationship”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

