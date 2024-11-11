Luxon was due to speak on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show at 7.35am but pushed the interview back due to the phone call. It was thought Luxon would speak about his discussion with the incoming president later in the show, however, it appeared the call lasted longer than expected.
Luxon said on social media: “Good to speak with President-elect [Donald Trump] this morning to congratulate him on his historic victory.
“We agreed on the importance of deepening ties between our two nations and I look forward to doing just that.
“New Zealand and the United States have a strong and enduring partnership.”
Immediately after Trump’s election, Luxon kept his personal opinions to himself when questioned by the Herald.
Speaking from a new aluminium can factory in South Auckland last week, Luxon addressed concerns about Trump’s suggestion on the campaign trail that he would put a 20% tariff on imports from foreign countries, New Zealand included.
Luxon appeared unsure whether the US President-elect really would introduce a 20% tariff on New Zealand exports to the US after his inauguration next year.
“It’s a new administration. They’re just getting over their win. They’ll take time to settle into what they want to do,” he said.
“What I’m confident about is that we’ll find a way to work incredibly well with the US.”
When it was pointed out to Luxon that he once had election hoardings for the Democrats on his lawn when he lived in Chicago, and has spoken of his admiration for former President Barack Obama in the past, he still declined to say whether the result left him disappointed.
The responsibility to forge a relationship with Trump and his administration will fall on Luxon.
His Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told media as he walked into Parliament that Luxon would head to the US before him.
Peters said the Government would be “hitting the ground running” and a lot of preparation had already happened in anticipation of a possible change in US administration.
“We congratulate President Trump and [Vice-President-elect] JD Vance on the election victory and we look forward to working with them and their incoming administration,” Peters said.
“But also we acknowledge the contribution of outgoing President Joe Biden and his Administration.”
He said the US was one of New Zealand’s “closest and most important partners” and the Government planned to “further enhance our relationship”.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.