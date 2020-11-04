Pop-up covid testing station closes, no positive results

A pop-up testing station in Christchurch has been closed after opening for a day.
The temporary testing base was introduced yesterday at Princess Margaret Hospital when two health workers at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel caught the virus.
A CDHB spokesman said testing remains available at community clinics in Wainoni and near the airport.
No positive tests were found at the pop-up station.
Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):
• Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road). Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).
• Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required).
It was announced yesterday a second person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch visited the Chemist Warehouse at South City mall.
They visited the store between 3.45pm and 4pm last Friday.