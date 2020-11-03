Covid 19 coronavirus community case: Second Christchurch hotel staffer tests positive

A second person working at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health says the person is a close workplace contact of the case reported yesterday - a health worker at the Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

"As the person works at the facility and is not a returnee they are treated as a community case," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Both this case, and the one reported on Monday, came into contact with the international mariners in the course of their duties, including some of the 31 mariners who have tested positive to Covid-19 and who remain in quarantine."

The second person to test positive was in isolation at home in Christchurch but would be moved to a managed isolation facility. Meanwhile, the person to test positive on Monday remained in self isolation at their home.

The person was tested as part of the routine testing for staff at the hotel and returned a negative test on Thursday. They are asymptomatic and the virus was only picked up when they were retested as a close contact of yesterday's positive case. They returned a positive test today.

Two close contacts of the person have been identified - both household contacts who were to be tested and would self isolate at home.

"At this stage the Ministry is not advising of any need to change the current approach," the Ministry said. "Both cases have limited numbers of contacts and the incident is currently well contained."

Genome sequencing of Monday's case would be completed this evening, at the earliest, and will be revealed tomorrow.

The first group of international mariners quarantining at the Sudima, who were due to leave the facility today after completing their isolation period, will now stay at the hotel for a further 48 hours as an additional precautionary measure, as hotel staff members were tested for the virus.

"Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals - and an already lengthened stay in managed isolation."

The Ministry of Health will reveal more information on the new case of Covid-19 tomorrow at 1pm.

A total of 31 positive Covid cases have now been linked to a group of mariners who are among 440 fishers from Russia and the Ukraine.

Of the more than 400 to arrive in Christchurch, 270 were due to go out on three Independent Fisheries boats next month.

The international fishermen have exclusively stayed at the Sudima Christchurch Airport since their arrival in October.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb earlier Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB international Covid hotspots such as Russia were higher risk for recent arrivals.

There was a 24-hour delay as the aircraft worked through its process in Moscow and the fishermen were assembled there for 48 hours and then en route for 18 hours - which provided an opportunity for the virus to spread, he said.