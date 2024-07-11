A series of search warrants began before dawn on Wednesday, carried out from Pōkeno, Manurewa, Māngere, Ōtara and Papatoetoe in the south, to Botany and Ellerslie in the east, and Massey out west.

“Police resource from across the region, including staff from Counties Manukau district and Operation Cobalt, assisted in the series of search warrants,” police said.

Nineteen vehicles were seized as part of the operation, along with one motorbike.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police closely monitored the transport of Kay-Selwyn’s body between May 9 and 13, ahead of processions.

Police also ran a checkpoint at Manukau Memorial Gardens on May 13.

“Throughout, police set clear expectations around acceptable behaviour on our roads,” Cook said.

“The enforcement action this week sends a clear message that police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, particularly where the community’s safety has been put at risk.”

Two people, aged 28 and 31, have been summonsed to appear in court on charges relating to sustained loss of traction and dangerous driving, respectively.

Police also worked alongside bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice at several addresses and recovered nearly $25,000 from unpaid fines.

“Police are pleased with the operation’s outcomes and confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, with further seizures and arrests possible,” Cook said.

“The public should rightfully expect to be able to use the roading network safely and free from unlawful behaviour.

“I acknowledge the support the public provided to our investigation team and police will continue to follow up and take action where offending is clearly identified during these types of events.”

Anyone who witnesses unlawful or dangerous driving behaviour is encouraged to report it as it occurs by calling police on 111.

Information can also be provided after the fact by contacting 105 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

