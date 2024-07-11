Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Ponsonby Rd shooting: Police seize 20 vehicles, lay charges against Killer Beez members after funeral of Hone Kay-Selwyn

Benjamin Plummer
By
3 mins to read
A gang convoy followed the funeral of Ponsonby Rd shooter Hone Kay-Selwyn on Monday afternoon. Video / NZ Herald

Police have seized upwards of 20 vehicles and laid multiple charges against Killer Beez gang members and associates after monitoring Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn’s funeral.

Kay-Selwyn, 31, shot dead Robert Sidney Horne just after 10.15pm on Sunday, May 5 after being denied entry to Chapel Bar on Ponsonby Rd.

On the evening of May 7, the Killer Beez gang member was found dead at a rural property outside of Taupō. His death was not being treated as suspicious and was referred to the Coroner.

Police this week have swarmed dozens of Auckland addresses in an “enforcement phase” following Kay-Selwyn’s funeral on May 13. Four arrests were made during the funeral proceedings for judicial matters, but there were “no significant issues,” police said at the time.

A series of search warrants began before dawn on Wednesday, carried out from Pōkeno, Manurewa, Māngere, Ōtara and Papatoetoe in the south, to Botany and Ellerslie in the east, and Massey out west.

Police have swarmed dozens of Auckland addresses this week targeting members and associates of the Killer Beez gang following the funeral of Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn. Photo / NZ Police
“Police resource from across the region, including staff from Counties Manukau district and Operation Cobalt, assisted in the series of search warrants,” police said.

Nineteen vehicles were seized as part of the operation, along with one motorbike.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police closely monitored the transport of Kay-Selwyn’s body between May 9 and 13, ahead of processions.

Police also ran a checkpoint at Manukau Memorial Gardens on May 13.

Killer Beez gang funeral for Hone Kay-Selwyn leaving the Ngāti Ōtara Marae on May 13. Photo / NZME
“Throughout, police set clear expectations around acceptable behaviour on our roads,” Cook said.

“The enforcement action this week sends a clear message that police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, particularly where the community’s safety has been put at risk.”

Two people, aged 28 and 31, have been summonsed to appear in court on charges relating to sustained loss of traction and dangerous driving, respectively.

Police also worked alongside bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice at several addresses and recovered nearly $25,000 from unpaid fines.

Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn. Photo / Police
“Police are pleased with the operation’s outcomes and confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, with further seizures and arrests possible,” Cook said.

“The public should rightfully expect to be able to use the roading network safely and free from unlawful behaviour.

“I acknowledge the support the public provided to our investigation team and police will continue to follow up and take action where offending is clearly identified during these types of events.”

Anyone who witnesses unlawful or dangerous driving behaviour is encouraged to report it as it occurs by calling police on 111.

Information can also be provided after the fact by contacting 105 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

