13 May, 2024 01:24 AM 3 mins to read

Disruption is expected on Auckland’s roads this afternoon as a gang convoy begins following the Ponsonby Rd gunman’s funeral around the city.

A mass of motorcyclists left Ngāti Ōtara Marae on Ōtara Rd just after 1pm, leaving smoke and petrol fumes in their wake. Police said they would travel to the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

The motorcyclists could be seen wearing white vests, not clearly gang-affiliated, while one could be seen wearing gang patches. People lined the street filming the convoy.

A police spokesman said they expected that the convoy members would behave acceptably.

Police are stationed along the convoy’s expected route and will be monitoring the situation. and the police Eagle helicopter will be helping. A checkpoint was set up outside the Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Police said any member of the public who saw concerning activity or behaviour should report it.

Cops plan ahead

Teams around the wider Auckland area have been monitoring and are at the ready for any trouble as those close to the violent offender prepare to farewell him today, the Herald understands.

Hone Kay-Selwyn shot Robert Horne dead on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night.

Horne was not known to his killer.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a property near Taupō last Tuesday. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death had been referred to the Coroner.

Honey Kay-Selwyn's victim, Robert Sidney Horne, 33.

Funeral preparations are underway for the gunman’s funeral. It is expected to attract a significant number of gang members.

Kay-Selwyn was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

Last Thursday, about 20 of his fellow gang members waited outside the Rotorua Hospital mortuary for his body to be released.

A woman carrying a photo of the shooter was seen walking into the building.

A convoy of patched members then travelled to Auckland. It’s believed they planned to visit West Auckland, where the gunman lived.

It was understood Kay-Selwyn’s funeral would be held in South Auckland.

Members of the Killer Beez and rival gangs including the Head Hunters were expected to attend.

Police assured the public work was being done to prevent any further incidents.

Hone Kay-Selwyn. Photo / New Zealand Police

“Police planning is well advanced ahead of funeral arrangements for Hone Kay-Selwyn,” a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

“Our expectations on the standards of tolerable behaviour surrounding these events is very clear.”

The spokesperson said the movement of Kay-Selwyn’s body, and of his associates throughout the wider Auckland area last Thursday, were monitored.

“This included the deployment of police resource to monitor activity, including with support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle.

“Police will continue this through the weekend and we will continue to keep the public updated around this matter.”

On Friday, RNZ revealed Kay-Selwyn had been deemed to carry a low risk of reoffending by the Corrections Department, after he assaulted someone in 2020.

Court documents show Kay-Selwyn was sentenced to five months’ community detention after assaulting a stranger at a Taupō strip club in 2020, where he was with his associates from the Killer Beez.

Before that, he had one conviction of possession of cannabis plants.

A report in relation to the assault said that given it was his second conviction, the risk of reoffending was low.

The report noted Kay-Selwyn was bullied in school and dropped out not long afterwards, joining the Killer Beez gang at the age of 14.

Kay-Selwyn told a probation officer he regretted his wasted years and wished he could go back to primary school and make changes.







