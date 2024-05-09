The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

Police overnight monitored the movements of Killer Beez gang members across the Auckland region, part of a convoy that accompanied the body of Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn.

Kay-Selwyn, 31, shot dead Robert Sidney Horne just after 10.15pm on Sunday after being denied entry to Chapel Bar on Ponsonby Rd.

On Tuesday evening, the Killer Beez gang member was found dead at a rural property outside of Taupō. His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Around 20 Killer Beez members waited outside the Rotorua Hospital mortuary yesterday, from where Kay-Selwyn’s body was later released to a funeral director. A woman carrying a photo of the shooter was seen walking into the building.

A convoy of patched members then travelled to Auckland. It’s believed they planned to visit West Auckland where the gunman lived.

Police yesterday said they were monitoring the “transport of Hone Kay-Selwyn’s body” throughout Auckland.

Killer Bees gang member and Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead on Tuesday evening.

“We are aware that gang members had earlier travelled south to Rotorua, and we are continuing to monitor their movements through the Auckland region,” a statement read.

“There will be police resource deployed where available to monitor activity, including the Police Air Support Unit.

“Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to police so appropriate action can be taken.”

Multiple people contacted the Herald yesterday afternoon with information on the Eagle helicopter’s movements over Auckland, especially in West Auckland.

CCTV footage of Kay-Selwyn after shooting Robert Horne to death on Ponsonby Rd.

The Herald yesterday revealed new details of the events leading up to the shooting, including the moment the gunman began firing wildly and the bravery of bouncers who rushed to help the victim.

After being denied entry to Chapel Bar, Kay-Selwyn continued down Ponsonby Rd to an alleyway, where a group of men including Horne walked past.

Kay-Selwyn pulled a gun from his bag and fired multiple shots, one of which hit Horne in the head and killed him.

Robert Sidney Horne, 33.

Details of the background of the shooter have continued to filter out, from his criminal past to a famous forebear.

Police confirmed on Wednesday he was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

Gang members have taken to social media to pay tribute to Kay-Selwyn.

An account associated with patched Head Hunter Mikaere Puata-Chaney, who is currently serving a life sentence for killing his ex-partner and her father, posted a photo of the pair wearing their gang patches. Kay-Selwyn was a patched Killer Beez member.

“Love you my brother,” the account posted, alongside an image of the two killers together.

It has emerged that Kay-Selwyn was the son of celebrated Kiwi film-maker Don Selwyn.

On Wednesday, a group of men clad in black and white arrived in a convoy of vehicles, including several matching late-model Ford Ranger utes, at the property in Broadlands near Taupō where Kay-Selwyn’s body was found.

A large haka at the scene where the body of Hone Kay-Selwyn lay at a Broadlands address. Photo / Andrew Warner

Their attire, particularly the fact many wore black balaclavas, was the same as that often worn by Killer Beez members, though most, if not all, did not appear to be wearing patches.

They performed a haka as the body was removed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the two men did not appear to know each other; the killing has been described as senseless.

A Facebook post from a family member of Horne said they were feeling “deep sadness”.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the tragic and sudden passing of our son, brother, moko, uncle [and] friend to many,” the post read.

Rob Horne and Amanda Gada as they appeared on TVNZ's The Doghouse.

A long-time close friend of Horne’s, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was a “very likeable guy” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said Horne had a partner and was planning on having children.

“He just had such a big heart,” the man said.

