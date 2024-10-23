Unredacted letter shows Andrew Bayly complainant a former Defence Force worker

The unredacted letter of complaint against Minister Andrew Bayly reveals how the complainant believed Bayly’s actions fell short of the “etiquette” he upheld during five years working in the Defence Force.

It comes after Labour MPs yesterday continued their interrogation of Bayly in the House over whether the Small Business Minister had been drinking at the time of the incident, a claim Bayly denies.

A redacted version of the complaint letter triggered an apology from Bayly last week for mocking and ridiculing the man during a ministerial visit earlier this month, during which Bayly allegedly swore at the man and called him a loser for working late. Bayly has said he didn’t recall swearing.

His actions were condemned by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon but Bayly was not stripped of any of his ministerial portfolios amid repeated calls to do so from Labour. While Luxon had warned such behaviour couldn’t be repeated, he believed Bayly’s apology was genuine.

The unredacted letter, obtained by the Herald, confirmed the incident happened on October 3 at a winery. Bayly’s ministerial diary showed he visited Spy Valley Wines near Blenheim that day. The winery has not commented when approached by the Herald.