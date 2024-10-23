Advertisement
Unredacted letter shows Andrew Bayly complainant a former Defence Force worker

Adam Pearse
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon defends Small Business Minister Andrew Bayly. Video / Mark Mitchell

The unredacted letter of complaint against Minister Andrew Bayly reveals how the complainant believed Bayly’s actions fell short of the “etiquette” he upheld during five years working in the Defence Force.

It comes after Labour MPs yesterday continued their interrogation of Bayly in the House over whether the Small Business Minister had been drinking at the time of the incident, a claim Bayly denies.

A redacted version of the complaint letter triggered an apology from Bayly last week for mocking and ridiculing the man during a ministerial visit earlier this month, during which Bayly allegedly swore at the man and called him a loser for working late. Bayly has said he didn’t recall swearing.

His actions were condemned by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon but Bayly was not stripped of any of his ministerial portfolios amid repeated calls to do so from Labour. While Luxon had warned such behaviour couldn’t be repeated, he believed Bayly’s apology was genuine.

The unredacted letter, obtained by the Herald, confirmed the incident happened on October 3 at a winery. Bayly’s ministerial diary showed he visited Spy Valley Wines near Blenheim that day. The winery has not commented when approached by the Herald.

Small Business Minister Andrew Bayly confirmed he had had a small wine tasting after he interacted with the complainant. Photo / Mark Mitchell
In the letter, the man referenced the five years he’d spent in the Defence Force and how he felt aggrieved he had been “belittled by an ambassador of the very government I served”.

“I have been part of the preparation of fallen soldiers being returned from South Korea, I have been [a part] of, and [led], cultural ceremonies for the royal family’s visits to New Zealand, and for various foreign dignitaries - all of which require a form of etiquette severely lacking in Andrew Bayly,” the letter said.

The complainant has not responded to the Herald’s requests for comment and as such, the Herald has chosen not to name him.

Defence Minister Judith Collins yesterday said everybody deserved to be treated with respect.

“Andrew Bayly has already apologised for his unfortunate attempt at humour,” she said, before referring further questions to Bayly.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and MP Arena Williams led inquiries yesterday as to whether Bayly had been drinking at the time of the incident after the complainant stated Bayly’s behaviour suggested he had been drinking.

After mocking the man, Bayly had returned to ask him multiple times if he’d like to join Bayly for a drink.

Bayly told the House he had had a small wine tasting that day but it came after all interactions with the complainant.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

