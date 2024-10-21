Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly pictured in August. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

On Friday, the man’s complaint was released by Luxon’s office, alleging Bayly had swore at and mocked him during a ministerial visit this month.

It claimed Bayly, who holds several ministerial portfolios, hassled the man for working late, telling him to “take some wine ... and f*** off” and repetitively calling the man a “loser”.

The complainant also alleged Bayly seemed as if he’d been drinking. He said the interaction left him feeling “degraded, embarrassed and deeply disrespected”. Bayly denied he was drunk and also didn’t recall swearing.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning these were “the standards” he expected from his minister.

“He thought he was making some light-hearted comments and banter and he clearly got it very, very wrong and unintentionally made someone feel very hurt and insulted. He’s apologised and ensured that behaviour won’t happen again.”

Luxon claimed Bayly did not know the person he was speaking to.

“He caused hurt and insult, he’s acknowledged that he’s apologised, he’s genuine.”

Luxon said Bayly had offered to meet the man he swore at to apologise in person.

Fronting his post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Luxon reiterated how Bayly had apologised “as fulsomely as he possibly can” and was “mortified” by the offence taken.

While the incident happened this month, Luxon wasn’t made aware of it until Thursday. Luxon claimed that was because Bayly had thought the matter was resolved after he twice wrote to the complainant to apologise.

However, the complainant proceeded to email his concerns to several recipients last week, including Opposition MPs, prompting Luxon to act.

It was understood those in Labour who received the complainant’s email read it, but later found it had somehow been marked as spam.

Asked about this, Luxon said it was the first time he’d heard about it. He maintained his staff wouldn’t have been involved and promised to look into it.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.