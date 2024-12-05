The minister who (might) save Christmas (parades)

Scientists reckon Santa’s sleigh clocks an impressive 4,705,882km/h on his its 160-million-kilometre Christmas Eve odyssey to deliver presents to the world’s children.
It’s assumed at that speed, Santa’s sense of self-preservation would encourage the wearing of a seat belt - that is, if his sleigh is not equipped with another kind of magical safety apparatus.
However, it’s not so much self-preservation as pesky regulation that has forced Santa and his elves to buckle up the comparatively sedentary 5km/h crawl when he visits Christchurch’s annual Santa Parade.
The Herald reported last month that Christchurch’s Christmas Show Parade had installed seat belts on some floats, including the float for Santa and his elves. This was despite the show’s director Jason Reekers telling the Herald there was an “extremely low” safety risk and that no one had fallen off a float in the 75 years the parade has been running.
Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown said the move was over the top, describing it as “woke nonsense”. He feared health and safety regulations might become so costly that future parades would be cancelled.