Santa’s helpers to wear seatbelts in Christchurch Christmas parade after new safety advice

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Even Santa will have to wear a seatbelt for Christchurch's Christmas parade. Photo /Paul Taylor

Santa and his elves must wear seatbelts for Christchurch’s Christmas parade following new health and safety advice – a move labelled by some city councillors as “woke nonsense” and “over the top”.

Christchurch’s Christmas Show Parade director Jason Reekers said an audit of the parade’s floats recommended installing seatbelts on some of them.

This included Santa in his sleigh and the elves, Reekers confirmed. Other floats have also had safety bars installed.

Reekers said there was an “extremely low” safety risk but said no one had fallen off a float in the 75 years the parade has been running.

“With today’s health and safety rules and with WorkSafe the way they are, once we’ve had something brought to our attention, if we don’t show that we’ve done mitigation, then we’ll be held liable.

“So, we kind of get put between a rock and a hard place.”

Auckland’s Farmers Santa Parade event director Pam Glaser says safety barriers and belts have been used on floats for many years. Photo / Darryl Morgan Photography
Auckland’s Farmers Santa Parade event director Pam Glaser says safety barriers and belts have been used on floats for many years. Photo / Darryl Morgan Photography

People in the community have donated the seatbelts and made the safety bars at no cost to the parade, Reekers said.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown said it was over the top and a headache for parade organisers.

“I believe they got sponsorship for the seatbelts but that’s sponsorship that could have been used for something else. That money could have been spent on a new float rather than installing a whole lot of seatbelts.”

Keown worried health and safety would get so expensive that Christmas parades would have to be cancelled.

“It’s bloody woke nonsense.”

Councillor Tim Scandrett said it was really sad.

Cars in the parade never went more than 5km/h and he agreed sponsorship should be spent on the enjoyment for families rather than unnecessary safety measures.

“The logic has left the farm, that’s for sure.”

Auckland’s Farmers Santa Parade event director Pam Glaser said safety barriers and belts had been used on floats for many years.

“We have a huge responsibility to keep spectators and participants safe and lots of measures are put in to do that. Accidents still happen but our record is really good.”

In Wellington, the city council has various festive activities as part of its Christmas in the Quarters event.

There is no parade but council spokesman Richard MacLean said Santa will be making an appearance in a sleigh pushed by people.

“He won’t be wearing a seatbelt.”

