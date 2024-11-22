“So, we kind of get put between a rock and a hard place.”

People in the community have donated the seatbelts and made the safety bars at no cost to the parade, Reekers said.

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown said it was over the top and a headache for parade organisers.

“I believe they got sponsorship for the seatbelts but that’s sponsorship that could have been used for something else. That money could have been spent on a new float rather than installing a whole lot of seatbelts.”

Keown worried health and safety would get so expensive that Christmas parades would have to be cancelled.

“It’s bloody woke nonsense.”

Councillor Tim Scandrett said it was really sad.

Cars in the parade never went more than 5km/h and he agreed sponsorship should be spent on the enjoyment for families rather than unnecessary safety measures.

“The logic has left the farm, that’s for sure.”

Auckland’s Farmers Santa Parade event director Pam Glaser said safety barriers and belts had been used on floats for many years.

“We have a huge responsibility to keep spectators and participants safe and lots of measures are put in to do that. Accidents still happen but our record is really good.”

In Wellington, the city council has various festive activities as part of its Christmas in the Quarters event.

There is no parade but council spokesman Richard MacLean said Santa will be making an appearance in a sleigh pushed by people.

“He won’t be wearing a seatbelt.”

