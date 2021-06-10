Tap water at Parliament deemed safe to drink, issue under investigation

Parliament Buildings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Those working at Parliament House and the Parliamentary Library in Wellington have been told tap water is suitable for drinking again.

An email warned them earlier today not to drink it as a "precautionary measure" because of an external issue.

"The Buildings and Safety team is investigating with Wellington City Council. The team will provide an update when the water is suitable for drinking again."

The water has now been deemed safe to drink.

However, bottled water will still be available from the ground floor lobby of Parliament House from about 1.30pm.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said crews are looking into the problem but it was too early to tell what it was.

The council have been approached for comment.

It isn't the first time Wellington's water woes have affected those working in and around the parliamentary precinct.

In April, Ministry of Health staff were sent home from work after a water main burst on Molesworth St.