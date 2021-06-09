Two seriously injured in Marton crash

File photo / Bevan Conley

Two people were seriously injured in a State Highway 3 crash last night.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at Pukepapa Road, Lake Alice near Marton, about 9.50pm.

Police initially issued a statement that one person was seriously injured however a St John spokesman has since confirmed that two people were injured.

"One was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital," he said.

"The other was in a serious to critical condition and was taken by helicopter to Wellington Hospital."

A police spokeswoman said the road was closed and diversions were in place until 11.30 pm.

More to come.