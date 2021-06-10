Hutt Valley police charge pair after burglaries in Wellington region

Hutt Valley police have laid charges for several alleged burglaries across the Wellington area. Photo / file

Hutt Valley police have laid charges after a series of burglaries across the Wellington area.

On Wednesday a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested in Upper Hutt.

The two people are facing 25 burglary charges and 12 shoplifting charges between them.

The woman is also facing one charge of assaulting police.

Police said the offending has taken place during the past 5 months in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington area.

Both were remanded in custody. The man will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on June 14 and the woman on June 15.

In a separate incident, yesterday police executed a search warrant at an address in Ruahine St in Upper Hutt where a large amount of stolen property was found including a firearm.

Some of the stolen property has also been linked to a burglary at an Upper Hutt school.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on June 14.

Police said inquiries are continuing and further charges are expected to be filed.