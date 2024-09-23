The Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister are regular sparring partners over whether New Zealand should be aligning itself with pillar two of Aukus.

Clark and former National Party leader Don Brash have teamed up in their critique of the coalition Government, repeatedly claiming it is cosying up to the United States and putting New Zealand’s trading relationship with China at risk.

It is an allegation Peters denies, saying the position on Aukus is no different from the work that was already under way by the previous Labour Government to investigate what it might look like if New Zealand did join.

Now Clark is on the United Nations circuit, where she delivered a speech last Friday morning (NZT) to the United Nations Security Council in New York, calling for a new approach to be taken on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Her comments, as a member of The Elders group – set up by Nelson Mandela in 2007 – condemned the October 7 terrorist attacks and Hamas’ holding of hostages whilst also condemning Israel’s disproportionate military response.

Clark, the former head of the UN Development Programme, said it was disturbing nothing had been done to implement the Security Council’s resolution calling for a complete ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza.

She said the current approach to the conflict, led by powerful members of the international community, had “failed” and a new approach, grounded in international law, was needed.

Clark told RNZ’s Morning Report the council was failing the world at the moment and the issue was whether it could even enforce its own resolutions.

“That calls into question its whole credibility,” she said.

Similar sentiments are expected to be expressed by Peters when he addresses the general assembly in New York on Friday afternoon (NZT).

The Foreign Minister will deliver New Zealand’s national statement – Prime Ministers have attended in years gone past and while Christopher Luxon is not going this year, he is expected to attend the leaders’ week at the UN General Assembly during this term of Government.

Winston Peters (left) and Helen Clark. Photo / RNZ

Peters is likely to use his speech to hammer home the global geopolitical situation and what the United Nations’ role should be in it.

International conflicts like those in Ukraine and the Middle East have significant impacts globally and affect small nations like New Zealand and the Pacific Islands through trade and security implications.

Peters has often used his foreign speeches to highlight his fundamental belief in the equality of all states, no matter their size, and that all international voices matter.

Both Peters and Luxon have spoken before about the geostrategic environment currently being the worst seen since World War II.

In his speech to the Security Council, Peters will likely use Russia’s ongoing invasion and aggression towards Ukraine as an example of how the United Nations is failing the international community and how, because of those failings, effective diplomacy and leadership is needed more than ever to fill the vacuum that many – including Peters – believe has been created by the United Nations’ absence.

Working the room

While in New York, Peters will hold a number of bilateral meetings, concentrating mostly on European and US representatives.

Having already visited much of the Indo-Pacific, including 14 of the 17 Pacific Island nations, since coming into office – and scheduled to travel to the 15th, French Polynesia, on his way home – Peters will focus his diplomatic efforts elsewhere.

He is expected to meet – for the first time – US President Joe Biden, who will be on one of his final international summit rounds ahead of the presidential election in November.

Biden is hosting a reception in New York for visiting world leaders and representatives.

Peters will also meet with Republican representatives, including Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Donald Trump’s previous administration.

In addition, there will be bilaterals with countries including Canada, Egypt, Ukraine, Iceland, Thailand, Finland, Costa Rica and Jordan, and Peters will also meet with Palestine’s representative.

During his week in New York, Peters will chair the annual meeting between New Zealand, the UN secretary-general and Pacific leaders, and co-chair a panel on sea level rise in the Pacific.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.