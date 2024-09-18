Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said today’s statement did not change the position held by New Zealand Government’s since the deal was announced, which is that it is exploring Pillar 2 opportunities.

“There’s no change from what we’ve talked about, which is that we are exploring Aukus Pillar 2,” he said.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the deal was “a work in progress” and the Government would wait until it had something to say before making an announcement. New Zealand has not yet been formally invited to join.

Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokesman David Parker said New Zealand had opportunities to invest in its military outside Aukus.

“I would make the point that whenever it comes to big expensive kit for the military you ... it’s Labour Governments that do it,” Parker said, citing the frigates bought in the 1980s, and the investment the last Labour Government did in the new Hercules and Poseidon aircraft.

He said New Zealand needed to ask if Aukus was in its interests and noted that even in Australia there was a discussion over whether it was in Australia’s interest.

Parker said not participating in Aukus would not mean sacrificing military interoperability with Australia. He said New Zealand would still likely be able to access hardware that was interoperable with Aukus-armed Australia.

Otago University Professor Robert Patman told the Herald Aukus “hasn’t delivered much” for anyone including the Aukus partners.

He said the debate over Pillar 2 could not be separated from Pillar 1 despite attempts to present it as the cosier non-nuclear alternative.

“There has been a worrying trend to compartmentalise Pillar 1, which we couldn’t be part of, and Pillar 2,” Patman said.

“Pillar 2 and Pillar 1 serve the same strategic objective to deter China,” he said.

Patman was also sceptical of attempts to brand Aukus as “not an alliance”. While this was technically correct, he noted it was “an enhanced security relationship with allies”.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.



