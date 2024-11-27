Advertisement
School struggles: New report sheds light on stagnant system failing to keep up with seismic shifts in society

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
The Education Hub founder Dr Nina Hood talks to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking about the impact COVID-19 has had on secondary school students.
  • The Government says declining academic performance in schools is a crisis, which has been worsening since the Covid pandemic
  • Student mental health, classroom behaviour and attendance are all poor, while teachers are overworked and leaving the profession.
  • A new report says society has experienced huge changes but the school system has not moved with the times.

Students and teachers are finding it increasingly hard to stay afloat in a school system that has changed little in decades, while communities have undergone seismic shifts.

This is the conundrum at the heart of a new report, Searching for Utopia, published today by Sir ‘s think-tank Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures.

